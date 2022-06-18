From Keerthy Suresh going back to her first love and Katappa's sizzling-hot daughter to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beating RRR at the box office, Kamal Haasan sharing crucial Indian 2 update and smashing cameos of more South stars in upcoming films; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan is a fan of girlfriend Saba Azad's singing; praises her new song, says, 'This is...'

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 18th June 2021:

Keerthy Suresh reverts to her first love

Keerthy Suresh decided to remind one and all what her first love is while promoting her latest Malayalam movie Vaashi, also starring Tovino Thomas. Also Read - Fathers Day 2022: Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and more Bollywood heroines who romanced both father and son on screen

Read the full story here: Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy Suresh goes back to her FIRST LOVE; you'll never guess what it is Also Read - 'THRIVING 13YRS OF DHEERAJ DHOOPAR' trends as Kundali Bhagya actor completes 13 years in the industry

Katappa's sizzling-hot daughter

Meet Sathyaraj's sizzling-hot daughter, Divya Sathyaraj, who is mighty active on social media with a verified account et al on Instagram, but has chosen a different career path to that of her father.

Read the full story here: Baahubali actor Sathyaraj aka Katappa's daughter is beyond HOT; check out her sizzling pics and what she does

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beats RRR at the box office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 held exceedingly well in its second, third and fourth weeks, faring far better than all the other Bollywood releases that opened after it to continue its dream run at the box office.

Read the full story here: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection - Kartik Aaryan starrer still going strong; beats RRR in its fourth week

Kamal Haasan shares Indian 2 update

As Vikram continues to earn praises, Kamal Haasan has now shared a crucial update on Director Shankar's Indian 2, which was on hold due to financial issues since 2020.

Read the full story here: Kamal Haasan shares crucial update on Shankar directorial Indian 2 [Deets Inside]

Smashing cameos of more South stars in upcoming films

Suriya;'s cameo in the denouement of Vikram really set the cat among the pigeons, connecting the movie seamlessly with Kaithi, and setting things up brilliantly for Vikram 2 and Vikram 3. Here are more cameos by South star expected in other movies...

Read the full story here: After Suriya in Vikram, get ready for these smashing CAMEOS of more South stars in upcoming Tamil and Bollywood movies