From Chiranjeevi's GodFather finding no distributors and Tamil actress Deepa committing suicide to Dulquer Salmaan not acting with father Mammootty in Bilal and Nayanthara's a romantic surprise for hubby Vignesh Shivan's birthday; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Will Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty FINALLY share screen space in Bilal? The Chup star SPILLS THE BEANS [Exclusive]

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 18th September 2022:

Chiranjeevi's GodFather finding no distributors

Chiranjeevi movie GodFather is finding no takers for cinema halls, with merely 3 weeks to go for its release. If this is indeed true, then it's a worrying sign for one of the biggest moviestars of all time in Indian cinema, forget about Telugu film industry alone.

Chiranjeevi movie GodFather is finding no takers for cinema halls, with merely 3 weeks to go for its release. If this is indeed true, then it's a worrying sign for one of the biggest moviestars of all time in Indian cinema, forget about Telugu film industry alone.

Tamil actress Deepa commits suicide

Young Tamil actress Deepa, whose real name was Pauline Jessica, took the extreme step to end her life merely at the age of 29, with her a promising career in Tamil cinema lying before her, because of probably untenable issues in her love life.

Young Tamil actress Deepa, whose real name was Pauline Jessica, took the extreme step to end her life merely at the age of 29, with her a promising career in Tamil cinema lying before her, because of probably untenable issues in her love life.

Dulquer Salmaan not acting with father Mammootty in Bilal

Unlike most father-son acting duos in Indian cinema, Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty have never shared screen space together. Could that all change in the latter's upcoming gangster movie?

Unlike most father-son acting duos in Indian cinema, Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty have never shared screen space together. Could that all change in the latter's upcoming gangster movie?

Nayanthara's a romantic surprise for Vignesh Shivan's birthday

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan continue giving us relationship goals even after their surreal wedding, case in point being this wonderful surprise Lady Superstar had in store for her Director husband on his 37th birthday.

Read the full story here: Nayanthara gives a romantic surprise to hubby Vignesh Shivan as she celebrates his 37th birthday at Burj Khalifa