Trending South News Today: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce severely disturbs former's brother, Radhe Shyam to clash with Bachchan Pandey and more

Selvaraghavan, Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth, Radhe Shyam, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Baahubali, Pushpa and Srimanthudu have made it to the trending south newsmakers today