From Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce severely disturbing the former's brother and Radhe Shyam clashing with Bachchan Pandey to Rajinikanth's throwback video waxing lyrical on his son-in-law, the top ten highest-grossing telugu movies at the US box office and actors who've dubbed for South stars' pan-India films; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Nagarjuna describes Alia Bhatt as a 'patakha', Prabhas a 'warrior'; reveals he was skeptical about his Brahmastra cameo
So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 19th January 2021:
Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce severely disturbs former's brother
It's being said that Selvaraghavan has been deeply disturbed and under a lot of stress due to Dhanush's divorce from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and keeping the secret all this while may have even affected his mental health. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Pratik Gandhi-Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in desi Modern Love, Lord of the Rings web series title revealed and more
Read the full story here: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce - Former's brother and ace director Selvaraghavan knew since months – view cryptic tweets Also Read - Shreyas Talpade for Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Sharad Kelkar for Prabhas in Baahubali and other actors who've dubbed for South stars in pan-India films – view pics
Radhe Shyam to clash with Bachchan Pandey
Postponements are inevitably followed by clashes as a source informs us that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is set for a huge box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, while Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera might bow out to avoid a 3-way clash.
Read the full story here: Radhe Shyam - Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer to clash with Bachchan Pandey, Shamshera? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]
Rajinikanth's throwback video waxing lyrical on son-in-law
A throwback video has surfaced in the aftermath of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's split, where Rajinikanth can be seen waxing lyrical on his son-in-law at an event for his movie, Kaala.
Read the full story here: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa divorce - Rajinikanth considered his son-in-law a 'golden boy'; Watch throwback video
Top ten highest-grossing telugu movies at US box office
Prabhas has three entries among the top ten highest grossing Telugu movies at the US box office, closely followed by Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu with two each, while Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh round it off with one entry each.
Read the full story here: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu dominate highest grossing Telugu movies at US box office with Baahubali, Pushpa, Srimanthudu and more – view entire list
Actors who've dubbed for South stars' pan-India films
As South movies become increasingly popular throughout the country, an enhanced need for good quality artistes like Shreyas Talpade and Sharad Kelkar to dub the voices of big South stars like Allu Arjun and Prabhas has risen.
Read the full story here: Shreyas Talpade for Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Sharad Kelkar for Prabhas in Baahubali and other actors who've dubbed for South stars in pan-India films – view pics
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.