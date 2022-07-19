The news is that Suriya is all set to make his debut in the Telugu industry with a movie opposite Pooja Hegde. The filmmaker will be Siva. Fans of Naga Chaitanya got curious when Sobhita Dhulipala revealed that she too is a Formula One fan like him. Here is a lowdown of the news... Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin is a happy soul as she vacations in Europe; her gorgeous pics will give you wanderlust [View Exclusive Pics]

Suriya to make his debut in Telugu industry

Tamil star Suriya has locked a bilingual movie to be made in Telugu and Tamil. It will be directed by Siva of Viswasam fame. The film will be bankrolled by UV Creations, which has made movies like Saaho and Radhe Shyam. As per reports, Pooja Hegde will be the leading lady of the film. More details about the film are awaited soon. Also Read - Mika Di Vohti: Akanksha Puri wins Mika Singh's heart and the show? Actress reacts [Exclusive]

Tollywood Producers' Council to slash remuneration of big stars

The number of flops and hike in fees by top stars is giving sleepless nights to producers in the Telugu film industry. The Council has now decided to take some measures, which could mean a slash in the fee of actors.

Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala dating news back

The reports of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala allegedly dating left people rather surprised. Sobhita Dhulipala is now abroad and she did a Q and A session with her fans on Instagram. She was asked if she was a F1 fan and she posted her pic in a McLaren jersey. Naga Chaitanya is also deeply into Formula One. People are wondering what is happening.

Koffee with Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets trolled

People have judged Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her entry on Koffee with Karan 7 where she comes in being carried by Akshay Kumar in his arms. This is the first time we will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the show. The actress was judged badly. A troll wrote, "Waah! I thought they'd be awkward with each other, but it's the opposite....but then again, she does look like Raveena and Twinkle (IYKYK) :D"

Dhanush talks about working with Russo Brothers in The Gray Man

The Atrangi Re star said that he was not nervous about working with the Russo Brothers. He told Indian Express, "I was not nervous at all. I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind."