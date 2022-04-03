From RRR soaring past ₹700 crore at the box office worldwide and going from strength to strength in the Hindi belt to Thalapathy Vijay's Beast trailer, Chiranjeevi rejecting pregnant Kajal Aggarwal's request and Rana Daggubati expecting his first child with wife Miheeka Daggubati; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin chill with Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak after Las Vegas Silk Sonic Concert; ARMY goes berserk – read tweets

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 2nd April 2021:

RRR soars past₹700 crore worldwide

RRR has now broken the 700-crore gross barrier on day 8, its second Friday, standing pretty at a mammoth ₹737 crore gross, and has more than a shot of being only the third Indian movie after Baahubali 2 and Dangal to break the 1000-crore barrier

RRR goes from strength to strength in the Hindi belt

The Hindi belt has contributed fantastically to SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with and in extended cameos. The Hindi territories' box office collection alone now stands at a staggering ₹146.09 crore nett after 8 days.

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast trailer

Thalapathy Vijay and action movie Beast boasts stunning action sequences with the former amply display his swag, at least going by the trailer. What's more, is back with a bang, promising his best album in some time.

Chiranjeevi rejects pregnant Kajal Aggarwal's request

Acharya, starring , , and , will soon release in theatres. Hence, Kajal had placed a request with the makers. However, Chiru and Cherry both turned her down.

Rana Daggubati expecting first child with wife Miheeka Daggubati

and Miheeka Daggubati tied the knot in August 2020, and after having a look at the latter's recent pictures, fans started speculating that she's pregnant.

