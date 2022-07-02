From Dhanush's Captain Miller first look and Prabhas-Anushka Shetty reuniting on screen to Vijay Deverakonda going nude in Liger's latest poster, male actors who bared it all in Telugu movies and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan teaser poster; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Captain Miller: Dhanush to be seen in 1930s-40s biker avatar in director Arun Matheswaran's period film – script and budget deets inside

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 2nd July 2021:

Dhanush's Captain Miller first look

Dhanush's Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran will have music composed by G.V. Prakash while of , RRR and Pushpa fame will pen the dialogues. Also Read - Imlie Spoiler Alert: Aryan and Imlie separated for five years; Malini makes a re-entry

Read the full story here: Dhanush to be seen in 1930s-40s biker avatar in Captain Miller – script and budget deets inside Also Read - Alia Bhatt, a soft target for trolls? From Koffee with Karan blooper to pregnancy announcement - here's how Brahmastra star became the butt of all jokes

Advertisement

Prabhas-Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen

and aka Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena are expected to come together again for an out-an-out comedy, supposed to be announced around Dussehra this year.

Read the full story here: Baahubali couple back again – Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite but it's neither for Adipurush nor Salaar or Project K

Vijay Deverakonda goes nude in Liger's latest poster

has just posed completely in the buff for the latest poster of his upcoming movie, Liger, directed by , and co-starring and Mike Tyson, with nothing but a bouquet of roses barely concealing his genitalia.

Read the full story here: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda poses completely nude in latest poster of Puri Jagannadh film; looks like a Greek God

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan teaser poster

Male actors who bared it all in Telugu movies

Vijay Deverakonda isn't the first male actor to strip it all in Telugu cinema even if he's looking the best after doing so in Liger. Check out Kichcha Sudeepa, Siddharth and more who went totally nude in Telugu movies...

Read the full story here: Before Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, Kichcha Sudeepa, Siddharth and these other actors went completely NUDE in Telugu movies [View Pics]