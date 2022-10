From the Adipurush teaser and Ponniyin Selvan box office storm to Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 being delayed, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry, and Shriya Saran's hot backless pic; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 2: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film holds way better than Beast, Valimai; flies past Rs 100 crore worldwide

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 2nd October 2022:

Adipurush teaser

Ponniyin Selvan box office storm

Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 delayed

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry

Shriya Saran's hot backless pic