Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has become the latest movie to face the Boycott Bollywood trend. Fans are upset at how he has supported Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Plus, the movie is made by Karan Johar. Ramya Krishnan has opened up on the mammoth success of Baahubali and how they never expected it in their wildest dreams.

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's movie faces boycott

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger has also joined the boycott trend. This has happened after a video went viral where he is praising 's Laal Singh Chaddha. People are also criticizing the movie because of and Ananya Panday's association. An old video where Vijay Deverakonda says he is fine if people do not watch the film is also doing the rounds. We have to see if this will impact the collections of Liger. The buzz around the movie is really good. This sudden negativity is unexpected. Also Read - Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda admits to having a crush on costar Ananya Panday [Exclusive Video]

wows fans with shirtless pics on social media

Mahesh Babu has been working hard on his physical transformation for SS Rajamouli's movie. Today, has shared pics of him from the pool. We can see that he has developed washboard abs and those veins in his hands are popping out and how. Take a look below...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Nikhil Siddhartha reveals more franchise of Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha has told IANS that more movies will come in the Karthikeya franchise. The movie is about Dr Karthik who wants to unravel mysteries rooted in Indian mythology. The movie is doing very well in the Hindi belt. It has got 3000 shows so far. He said that the team had a huge responsibility on its shoulders and he is overwhelmed with the response.

responds to marriage rumours with

Antariksham actress Lavanya Tripathi has dismissed rumors of marrying Varun Tej. She said that such gossip happened as they are doing two movies together. She confirmed that she is indeed single. Varun Tej has never spoken about the same.

reacts on the super success of

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Ramya Krishnan has reacted on the super success of Baahubali. She said, "We were just working on a normal Telugu film and considering it SS Rajamouli, he is one of the best filmmakers in the country so yeah that way it was big for us but as a film, we didn't know that it's going to be this big and it was just goosebumps after that."

