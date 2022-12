It's time to give a wrap on the popular South movie newsmakers of the day. The south industry has taken everyone by storm and every day there are some major updates happening. Today we have Thalapath Vijay, Allu Arjun, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara and more celebs on the list who've grabbed headlines in the South Newsmakers. So without further ado, let's catch up on the news... Also Read - Trending South News Today: KGF 2 star Yash clicks picture with 700 fans, Dil Raju reacts to trolls comparing Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar and more

Kiccha Sudeep condemns the slipper incident with Darshan

Recently, Kannada actor Darshan was there in Hospete for a promotional event. An anonymous individual threw a chappal at Darshan. The video of the incident is going viral online. Kiccha Sudeep alongside others has slammed the horrible act saying that even would not have liked it at all read more details here. Also Read - Pawan Kalyan fan pens suicide letter to director Harish Shankar; urges to not remake Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri

Thalapathy Vijay attends Atlee's wife Priya's baby shower

A couple of days ago, Atlee announced that he and his wife, Priya are expecting their first child together. And recently, the parents to be held a baby shower in Chennai. It was attended by Thalapathy Vijay and several other stars. Thalapathy Vijay shares a very close bond with Atlee. He also gave a gift to the expecting parents. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu: Thalapathy Vijay reacts to box office clash with friend Ajith Kumar

Rishab Shetty recalls producer messing up their film

Kannada actor and Kantara star Rishab Shetty recently sat down for a chat with an online entertainment portal along with other distinguished guests. Thereupon he revealed how a producer messed up their film by torturing them to put a comedy scene in it. Rishab revealed that it was after that that he and Rakshit Shetty opened their own production house. The first film they directed with Kirik Party which starred Rashmika Mandanna.

Allu Arjun attends 18 Pages promotional event

Recently, Allu Arjun attended a promotional event of 18 Pages which stars Nikhhil and Anupamaa Parmeshwaran in the lead. The actor made a stylish entry in a monochrome look. He wore a printed black and white shirt which he paired with black trousers. He has the same look as Pushpa from the Sukumaran movie Pushpa: The Rise. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Nayanthara to break old tradition?

Popular South Indian Actress Nayanthara is coming up with a film called Connect soon. And for the same, as per a report in Tollywood.net, the actress will be breaking old traditions. Nayanthara would not be a part of promotional events for films before. However, it is said that the actress is conducting media interviews now for Connect. As per the media report, Nayanthara also invited anchor Suma for an interview.

Rashmika Mandanna out of Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun starrer Sukumaran film Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of upcoming times. And guess what a report in Siasat says that has been approached to play a pivotal role in Pushpa 2. It is said that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play Allu Arjun's sister in the movie. It is said that she might have a 20-minute role in the movie. The second choice for the role is .

Pushpa is a flop in Russia?

As per a report in Tollywood.net, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Pushpa has failed to mint money in Russia. The movie was released on 8th December and the star cast had flown to promote the same there. However, as per reports, the movie couldn't even recover the expenses of the promotion. It is said to have minted Rs 20 lakhs after releasing in 775 screens.