Trending South News Today: Jai Bhim, Marakkar in Oscar race; KGF 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha confirmed; Dulquer Salmaan contracts COVID-19 and more

Jai Bhim, Marakkar Lion of the Sea, Oscars, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Dulquer Salmaan have made it to the trending south newsmakers today