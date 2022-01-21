From Jai Bhim-Marakkar in Oscar race and KGF 2 vs. Laal Singh Chaddha being confirmed to Dulquer Salmaan contracting COVID-19, RRR release date and a sad development for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi release; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Not Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, here's the real reason why Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi release is called off [Exclusive]

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 21st January 2021:

Jai Bhim-Marakkar in Oscar race

starrer Jai Bhim and starrer Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea have been shortlisted among the 276 feature films for a Best Film Oscar nomination (not Best Foreign Language Film), the biggest trophy of the Academy Awards. Also Read - Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn shows you how to dress to impress during winter – view pics

KGF 2 vs. Laal Singh Chaddha confirmed

Quelling all speculations, makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have put out an official statement, reiterating that the and starrer, which also features , is arriving as planned, ergo it'll take on KGF 2 at the box office.

Dulquer Salmaan contracts COVID-19

Sharing that he has tested positive for Covid-19, said that he has mild flu symptoms and is currently in isolation though assuaging his fans that he's otherwise doing fine.

RRR release date

RRR makers have dropped a statement on the release date of the Jr. NTR. , and Ajay Devgn starrer. Director S.S. Rajamouli and his producers have adopted a new strategy by blocking two dates.

Sad development for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi release

Manish Shah, proprietor of Goldmines, has released a statement, announcing the withdrawal of the Hindi version of and starrer Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo to make way for and starrer Shehzada.

