From Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth meeting secretly and Thalapathy 67's shoot start date to Ponniyin Selvan teaser being postponed, Rashmika Mandanna throwing a tantrum and Nayanthara turning photographer; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Here's how much fees Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and other celebs charged for the family drama entertainer

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 24th June 2021:

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth meet secretly

Ponniyin Selvan teaser postponed

Read the full story here: Also Read - Johnny Depp wishes no ill upon Amber Heard after winning the defamation case; the Black Mass star is 'happier than he has been in a long time'

Thalapathy 67 shoot start date

Rashmika Mandanna throws a tantrum?

Read the full story here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Dil Na Jaaneya as she enjoys the sunset on a boat; fans are glad that she is 'embracing life the way she needs to' [VIEW TWEETS]

Nayanthara turning photographer

Read the full story here: