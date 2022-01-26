From Rashmika Mandanna being criticised for not feeding poor kids and Ravi Teja's Khiladi releasing in Hindi to Mahesh Babu opening up on son Gautham's premature birth, S.S. Rajamouli revealing how much of RRR is history vs. fiction and celebs who joined Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava craze; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - From Neha Kakkar to Ayesha Singh: Celebs who gave their own spin to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava from Pushpa – watch videos

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 26th January 2021:

Rashmika Mandanna criticised for not feeding poor kids

Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted in the city, where she was approached by two underprivileged kids who asked her for food. The Pushpa actress was seen leaving an eatery. She replied lovingly that she didn't have anything on hand at that moment, but he response left netizens infuriated for some reason. Also Read - Mahesh Babu opens up on son Gautham's premature birth; reveals, ‘He was just as big as my palm’

Ravi Teja's Khiladi to release in Hindi

After the success of the Hindi dubbed version of starrer Pushpa, many filmmakers down South are now planning to release their films in Hindi as well. starrer Telugu film is slated to hit theatres on 11th February 2022. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Khiladi are planning to release the film in Hindi as well. For the uninitiated, last year, there were reports that has bought the Hindi remake rights of the film. So, if Khiladi releases in Hindi, will Salman’s remake get shelved?

Mahesh Babu opens up on son Gautham's premature birth

and got married in 2005 and are parents to two kids, Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Talking about Gautham, who was born on 31st August 31 2006, Mahesh Babu recently revealed on the show, Unstoppable, hosted by , that his son was a premature baby as he was born six weeks before his scheduled date.

S.S. Rajamouli reveals how much of RRR is history vs. fiction

We've got a perfect Republic Day treat for you via an exclusive interview with director S.S. Rajamouli, where the avant-garde filmmaker reveals how much of his patriotic epic, RRR, is historical fact and where all he's taken creative liberties.

Celebs who joined Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava craze

Oo Antava from Pushpa has become a rage. From to Ayesha Singh to Urfi Javed to , here's a look at celebs who have made their own version of the song.

