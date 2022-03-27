From RRR smashing box office records on day 1 to the S.S. Rajamouli beating his own Baahubali 2 both in India and worldwide to Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam first look, KRK ranting against RRR and Jr. NTR-Ram Charan fans getting angry over RRR screening; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Baahubali, Kapoor family and more – 14 Guinness world records made by Indian movies and film stars

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 26th March 2021:

S.S. Rajamouli beats his own Baahubali 2 in India and worldwide

SS Rajamouli's RRR has claimed the record for the biggest ever in the history of Indian cinema. So, which all movies has the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer beaten to claim the top spot? Here's the new list of the top ten biggest openers of Indian cinema...

RRR smashes box office records on day 1

RRR has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide. Here are other records the Rajamouli film has broken...

Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam first look

The Macherla Niyojakavargam first look poster presents Nithiin in a never-before-seen rugged and massy avatar, seated on a throne-like stricture and gazing seriously while a bunch of goons appear ready to attack him from all sides. Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa have been cast as the heroined opposite Nithiin in Macherla Niyojakavargam, which is billed to be an out-anout commercial entertainer against the backdrop of politics. Check out the first look of Nithiin starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam above...

KRK rants against RRR

The craze for Jr NTR and Ram Charan's film, RRR, led some angry fans to destroy windows and the fencing at a theatre in Vijayawada after technical glitch halted the screening.

Jr. NTR-Ram Charan fans angry over RRR screening

Kamaal R. Khan seems to have really disliked RRR and is vociferously bashing the S.S. Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan movie on social media, calling the Director “nakalchi” and the two lead stars, “bhalu” and “churan”.

