From Liger crashing at the box office and Anasuya Bharadwaj hitting out at Vijay Deverakonda fans to Jr NTR being roped in for Brahmastra, Allu Arjun's Hollywood debut and South movies ruining India's image; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today.

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 27th August 2021:

Liger crashes at the box office

Despite all the promotions by Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday and a well-received trailer and songs that clicked, Liger took an underwhelming opening at the box office, and has now fallen flat on day 2.

Jr NTR roped in for Brahmastra

Part One Shiva has taken an innovate approach to further the pre-release buzz by roping eminent personalities from the South Indian film industry, especially Telugu cinema. After, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr. NTR is reportedly the next who'll promote the film.

Anasuya Bharadwaj hitting out at Vijay Deverakonda fans

It all started when Pushpa actress Anasuya Bharadwaj had put out a tweet, which Vijay Deverakonda fans believed to be an indirect a dig at the actor, and subtly supporting the negative reviews of his recently released film, Liger.

Allu Arjun's Hollywood debut

became a pan-India star after the release of Pushpa the Rise, and now, it looks like he wants to become a global star as reportedly, the actor might make his Hollywood debut soon.

South movies ruining India's image

As bad as the Liger box office failure is for the trade, it's also much needed as South films have thrived on the permeation of a false notion that they promote Indian culture and values, which couldn't be further from the truth.

