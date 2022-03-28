Trending South News Today: RRR 'ROARS' past 300 crore, KGF 2 trailer is kickass and more

From the KGF 2 trailer and Ram Charan's special message for Yash to RRR roaring past the 300-crore mark, a spike in RRR's collections in the Hindi belt and the S.S. Rajamouli directorial achieving a new milestone in the US; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - KGF 2 trailer launch: Rocking star Yash tells Karan Johar 'Let's burn all the woods' – here's why

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 27th March 2021:

KGF 2 trailer

KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and will release worldwide on 14th April in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Ram Charan's special message for Yash

The KGF Chapter 2 trailer was launched amid much fanfare today, 27th March, in Bangalore, with Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty in attendance. Those who couldn't attend, left special video messages, including RRR star Ram Charan.

RRR roaring past the 300-crore mark

The hold that RRR has exhibited on day 2 at the box office across all territories is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began, and it's well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions.

Spike in RRR's collections in Hindi belt

The SS Rajamouli has grown across Mumbai, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi from all its versions in these territories to register an excellent jump, especially considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began.

RRR achieves new milestone in the US

The Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer, with and in extended cameos, has already smashed several box office records on its opening day and then hit another century on day 2 to take its cumulative worldwide gross sailing past the 300-crore mark in 2 days flat, and now it has broken Baahubali's longstanding US record.

