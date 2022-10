In a heartbreaking post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. The auto-immune condition affects the bones and joints. The makers of Kantara have been barred from playing Varaha Roopam in the movie after case filed by the Kerala band, Thaikuddam Bridge. Here is a lowdown of the news...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with myositis. It is a condition that causes inflammation of the bones and joints. It is an auto-immune disorder. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that doctors are confident that she will make a full recovery. She said that she felt a sense of vulnerability she has never experienced before.

Kantara makers barred from playing Varaha Roopam

The makers of Kantara have been barred from playing Varaha Roopam at the theatres. In fact, all music streaming platforms too have been barred. This has happened after a Kerala music group Thaikuddam Bridge filed a case of plagiarism on the makers. They have said it is like their song, Navarasam.

Rishabh Shetty meets Rajinikanth after he praised Kantara

Rishabh Shetty the writer, actor and director of Kantara met Rajinikanth in Chennai. The Thalaivaa of Indian cinema has praised Kantara as a masterpiece. In the pics, we can see Rishabh Shetty touching the feet of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth jet off for a holiday

The paparazzi has posted pics of Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari at the airport. It seems they are going to an undisclosed location. The actor wished his Maha Samudram co-star on her birthday with a sweet note.

Dulquer Salmaan credits wife Amal for honesty

Dulquer Salmaan in an interview has said that it is his wife Amal's honest opinions that keep him grounded. He said she does not sugarcoat things. Dulquer Salmaan said he grew up in a woman-centric household.