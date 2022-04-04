From RRR roaring past ₹800 crore at the box office worldwide and going from strength to strength in the Hindi belt to KGF Chapter 2's pre-release records Nithiin's 32nd movie being launched and Alia Bhatt being inspired by Allu Arjun; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez slithers like a serpentine temptress in this all-black, SEXY AF, feathered bodycon suit – view pics

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 3rd April 2021:

RRR roars past Rs 800 crore at the box office worldwide

RRR benefited big time from the national holiday yesterday plus the start of the second weekend, which saw it take a massive jump all over. It'll now definitely become only the third Indian movie after Baahubali 2 and Dangal to break the 1000-crore barrier.

RRR goes from strength to strength in the Hindi belt

The Hindi belt has contributed fantastically to SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with and in extended cameos. The Hindi territories' box office collection alone now stands at a staggering ₹164.09 crore nett after 9 days.

KGF Chapter 2 pre-release records

The buzz for Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty's KGF 2 has risen to the level of the pre-release excitement of Baahubali 2, and a measure of that can be seen by the records that KGF Chapter 2's teaser and trailer have both piled up.

Nithiin's 32nd movie launched

Nithiin is now all set to team up with writer-Director Vakkantham Vamsi for his 32nd film, which will begin after he wraps up Macherla Nijojakavargam. The movie will be produced by Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments.

Alia Bhatt inspired by Allu Arjun

In real life, feels that her walk is like that of a duck. But after watching Pushpa, Alia took inspiration from swag to bring the same energy into her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

