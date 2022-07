From RRR beating Top Gun Maverick and The Batman, and Mahesh Babu being trolled by his own fans to Shruti Haasan fawning over Salaar costar Prabhas, Arun Vijay's Tamil Rockerz teaser and Drishyam actress Meena's request to the media; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Surbhi Chandna, Jennifer Winget and other actresses who ruled TV without playing typical bahus

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 3rd July 2021:

RRR beats Top Gun Maverick and The Batman Also Read - Malaika Arora's latest outing in a sheer gown makes fans pinpoint the 'Kim Kardashian vibes'; trolls notice mismatched underwear

Mahesh Babu trolled by his own fans Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs who haven't confirmed but whom we'd love to see on Karan Johar's show

Advertisement

Shruti Haasan fawns over Salaar costar Prabhas

Arun Vijay's Tamil Rockerz teaser

Drishyam actress Meena's request to the media