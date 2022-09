From Vijay Deverakonda forgoing his fees for Jana Gana Mana and Brahmastra's pre-release event being cancelled due to Prabhas to Ram Goapal Varma's shocking revelation about Yash's KGF 2, Thiruchitrambalam becoming Dhanush's highest grosser in Tamil Nadu and Kiran Abbavaram's Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavadini again being postponed; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh forgo fees for Jana Gana Mana to compensate for Liger disaster; budget slashed by half?

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 3rd September 2022:

Vijay Deverakonda forgoes fees for Jana Gana Mana

The Liger box office collection opened to an underwhelming response and fell away drastically there after, and it looks like the after effects are being felt on Vijay Deverakonda and Director Puri Jagannadh's next film together, Jana Gana Mana.

Read the full story here: Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh forgo fees for Jana Gana Mana to compensate for Liger disaster; budget slashed by half? Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Rumours of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating; Vijay Deverakonda upset, embarrassed with Liger box office failure and more

Brahmastra event cancelled due to Prabhas

The police have cited the example of two Prabhas movies for denying permission to the previously decided upon grand pre-release event of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, which was graced by Jr NTR.

Read the full story here: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film's pre-release event cancelled due to Prabhas movies? [Deets Inside] Also Read - Trending South News Today: Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha's Bollywood debut, Vijay Deverakonda to lie low after Liger failure and more

Advertisement

Thiruchitrambalam now Dhanush's highest grosser in Tamil Nadu

Kiran Abbavaram's Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavadini postponed

Ram Goapal Varma's shocking revelation about Yash's KGF 2

Ram Gopal Varma once again slams Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and this time he reveals a very big director from Bollywood couldn't even bear the film for half an hour.