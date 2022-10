Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting good wishes from all over the country for speedy recovery. Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni sent his best wishes to Samantha. Even Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR have wished her well. Here is a lowdown of the main news from the South.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets good wishes from Akhil Akkineni

Naga Chaitanya's half brother Akhil Akkineni has sent get well soon message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram. She has posted about her fight with Myositis. It is an auto immune condition that causes inflammation in the bones and joints. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote that she was feeling very vulnerable, as doctors said that she did make a full recovery soon.

Read More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a warm note for recovery from Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni

Rishabh Shetty visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

Kantara actor, director and producer Rishabh Shetty visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple. He sought blessings after the phenomenal success of the movie. A village drama with mysticism, Kantara has appealed to the masses and classes. It is made by the famous production house, Hombale Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Chiranjeevi's note for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has written an inspiring note for Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was diagnosed with Myositis. He put in Twitter. Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!" Even Junior NTR has wished her a speedy recovery.

Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words ?@KChiruTweets https://t.co/d10X8iYkdB — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 30, 2022

Mammooty and Amal Neerad's Bilal on track

It seems that Amal Neerad has finally locked the script for Bilal. The movie will go on floors from May 2023. They plan to shoot in foreign locations including Poland. The movie is an action thriller. Amal Neerad began his career in Black which is one of the biggest hits of the Malayalam superstar.

Liger maker Puri Jagannadh gets support from senior industry person

Senior Telugu industry person Tamareddy Bharadwaj has come to the support of Puri Jagannadh. He has said that no one had asked them to buy Vijay Deverakonda's movie at such a huge price. He said that people should not overspend and they should have considered his previous box office track record.