Trending South News Today: Deepika Padukone gets warm welcome on Prabhas' film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in top 10 of Most Searched list, RRR's new trailer date and more

Trending South News Today: Deepika Padukone gets warm welcome on Prabhas' film in a traditional manner, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in top 10 of Most Searched list, RRR's new trailer date and more