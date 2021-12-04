Deepika Padukone has shared a clip of how she got a warm welcome on the sets of Nag Ashwin's Project K in a traditional manner. Akhanda is doing roaring business at the box office and other news. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Akhanda box office: Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie touches the half a million mark in the US market

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in top 10

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come in the top 10 of Yahoo's Most Searched Female Personality of 2021. The top spot is taken by Kareena Kapoor Khan followed by Katrina Kaif. The other actresses following them are Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is at the tenth place. This has happened after news of her divorce with Naga Chaitanya went viral. Also Read - RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli announces a new release date of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's magnum opus

Akhanda box office collection

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda has made more than Rs 23 crore on the opening day in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It has made USD 500,000 at the US box office. The makers will throw a success party soon.

RRR Trailer release date out

SS Rajamouli has said that the trailer of RRR will be out on December 9, 2021. The movie will be out on January 7, 2022. RRR stars Ajay Devgn, Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. The music is by MM Kreem.

Deepika Padukone gets a warm welcome on Project K

Deepika Padukone got a warm traditional welcome on the sets of her movie, Project K. It is going to be directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas is the leading man while Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the movie. She got haldi and kumkum, bangles, flowers, a Kanchi pattu saree from them. The note read, "To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together."