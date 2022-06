From Vikram taking a bumper opening and Major opening well only in Telugu states to Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde starrer JGM going on floors, Kamal Haasan apologising to Suriya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘super busy day'; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today.

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 14th May 2021: