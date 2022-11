From Rajinikanth joining Lal Salaam and Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran resuming its shoot to Tamil movie Coffee With Kadhal being panned across the board, Telugu movie Jetty receives mixed reviews and Thalapathy Vijay fans going berserk over Varisu's first single, Ranjithame; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today.

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 5th November 2022:

Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran resumes shoot

All rumours of creative differences between Sivakarthikeyan and Director Madonne Ashwin of Mandela fame have been put to rest as it turns out the shoot of their film, Maaveeran, was put on hold due to heavy rains in Chennai and nothing else, and it'll now be back on track from Monday, 7th November onward.

Tamil movie Coffee with Kadhal panned across the board

and Yogi Babu starrer Coffee with Kadhal has been ubiquitously panned by both critics and the audience, with many labelling the Tamil movie as the 'cringe-fest' of the year.

Rajinikanth joins Lal Salaam

Aishwarya has brought her father, Rajinikanth, on board for a special appearance in her next directorial, Lal Salaam, leaving all Rajini fans extremely excited.

Read the full story here

Telugu movie Jetty receives mixed reviews

Jetty, the new Telugu movie, has been lauded for an interesting premise, but critics are dissatisfied with the epid execution, calling it a mixed affair.

Varisu first single Ranjithame drives Thalapathy Vijay fans nuts

Thalapathy Vijay fans are going bonkers over music composer S. Thaman's first single from Varisu, title, Rajithame, hailing it as a perfect foot-tapping number.