With the curtain coming down on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the South film industries who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Thalapathy Vijay receiving a heartfelt note from his son and RRR's new dual posters to 's Ramarao On Duty release date, gelling with STR at the Maanaadu trailer launch and 's Pushpa trailer – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending South news today...

So, without further ado, here are the South newsmakers of 6th December 2021:

Thalapathy Vijay receives a heartfelt note from his son

As the superstar completes 29 years in the Tamil film industry, it's no surprise that good wishes have poured in from all nooks and crannies of the country. However, perhaps the most warm and personal wish of all for Thalapathy Vijay has come from son Jason Sanjay as what he posted on social media has melted everyone's heart.

Read the full story here: 29 Years of Vijay Supremacy: Thalapathy Vijay gets the most heartwarming gift from son Jason Sanjay as he completes 29 years in Tamil cinema – view post

RRR's new dual posters

RRR steals Pushpa's thunder as the makers introduce two new posters, featuring Jr. NTR and , on the day of the trailer release of Allu Arjun's eagerly awaited film.

Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty release date

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s action movie, Ramarao On Duty, being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, will hit the big screen on 25th March 2022. Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the heroines cast opposite Ravi Teja in the film, where Venu Thottempudi will also be seen in a vital role.

Sonakshi Sinha gelling with STR at the Maanaadu trailer launch

The screening of superhit and critically lauded Tamil film Maanaadu, starring TR and S.J. Suryah, produced by Suresh Kamatchi, and directed by , was a star-studded affair as it was attended by celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and others.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa trailer

Allu Arjun's Pushpa trailer was supposed to be dropped today, and no prizes for guessing that while it had created a loud noise, it again was pushed for a later release. The team of Pushpa cited technical reasons for not coming out of the Pushpa trailer starring Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and