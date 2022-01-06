The big news of the day is that Ajith Kumar's Valimai has been postponed. Boney Kapoor and H Vinoth had plans of releasing it on January 13, 2022. Now the movie is indefinitely postponed. On the other hand, Suresh Babu, one of the big producers of the Telugu film industry announced that he has bought the remake rights of Silambarasan's Maanaadu. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's baby, Nayanthara's wedding, Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut and more; things to look forward to from South stars in 2022

Ajith Kumar's Valimai gets postponed

Thala Ajith's Valimai was supposed to release in South cinemas this Pongal. However, the pandemic has meant that cinemas have been shut down. The movie was supposed to come on January 13, 2022. Now, Boney Kapoor has released an official statement that the movie has been postponed. Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "All that we desired during every single moment was to see audiences and fans cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, their safety and well-being has always been at the forefront of our decisions. Given the steep rise in COVID infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of Valimai until the situation normalises."

Suresh Productions acquires Maanaadu remake rights

Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions has acquired the rights to remake Maanaadu. They will be making it in all Indian languages. They also have the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu. Maanaadu stars Silambarasan, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Pushpa creates box office records even in the pandemic

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has shared new statistics about the success of Pushpa. It is doing as well as Sooryavanshi in centres like Maharashtra and Gujarat. The business from the Hindi belt is around Rs 70. 5 crores. It is also doing excellently in its third week in Australia and Fiji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins second schedule of Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to work. The actress had gone to Goa for a small break with her friends. She is now shooting for the thriller Yashoda. The movie is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The movie is being made by Sridevi Movies. The shoot should wrap up by March 31, 2021.