From Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting back in action and KGF star Yash opening up on North people making fun of South movies to the Kamal Haasan movie that had inspired Kill Bill, Tamil movie Love Today collecting well at the box office and Telugu film Butta Bomma teaser; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today.

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 7th November 2022:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu back in action

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn with her supremely stylish appearance in black as she was spotted back in action after revealing that she was diagnosed with Myositis. The star has kickstarted Yashoda promotions.

KGF star Yash on North people making fun of South movies

KGF and KGF 2 star Yash recalled the times when North people would make fun of South movies, criticizing the action and how they were dubbed in a bad way with funny names.

Tamil movie Love Today collecting well at the box office

Tamil film Love Today has collected ₹13.50 crore gross over its opening weekend, with ₹12.70 crore gross coming from Tamil Nadu alone. Love Today trended fantastically over the weekend, jumping by 70% on Saturday, and then by a further 25% on Sunday.

Telugu movie Butta Bomma teaser

Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das' Butta Bomma teaser has been released to a pretty good response. Watch the teaser of the Telugu movie above...

Kamal Haasan movie that inspired Kill Bill

Here's a Kamal Haasan birthday special, where you'll be shocked to know that internationally renowned Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got inspired for Kill Bill from one of the superstar's movies.

