From Spider-Man and Hindu temple priests dancing to Pushpa's Saami Saami song and the Rashmika Mandanna starrer continuing to remains strong at the box office in the Hindi belt to revealing his and 's characters in Acharya and the deteriorating health of aka 's Katappa; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - OMG! Spider-Man joins Pushpa craze; dances to Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song – watch video

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 9th January 2021:

Spider-Man joins Pushpa's Saami Saami craze

A viral video is currently doing rounds on the internet, where an individual dressed as Spider-Man can be seen performing the hook step of 's Saami Saami song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection 4th Saturday: Allu Arjun starrer keeps going strong in Hindi belt while others films have fizzled out

Hindu temple priests perform ritual on Saami Saami song

Another fitting example of the pop-culture influence of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa was again recently seen in the most unexpected of places a Hindi temple, where the temple priests were playing the Saami Saami tune.

Pushpa remains strong at the box office in Hindi belt

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by Devi Sri Prasad, has all but run its course in other languages, but the movie is still doing rollicking business in its Hindi version

Ram Charan reveals his and Chiranjeevi's characters in Acharya

Prior to the release of RRR, BollywoodLife caught up with Ram Charan for an exclusive interview, where he not only dropped a huge bomb about his and father Chiranjeevi's roles, but also revealed how he was initially never meant to act in the movie.

Deteriorating health of Sathyaraj aka Baahubali's Katappa

Sathyaraj aka Baahubali's Katttappa is admitted in a private clinic in Chennai after his health deteriorated due to COVID-19

