From Sai Pallavi not being a part of Pushpa 2 and Disha Patani joining Suriya 42 to Regina Cassandra's double entendre, Kamal Haasan's rare picture with Queen Elizabeth II and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda teaser

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 9th September 2022:

Sai Pallavi not in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 is by and large one of the most anticipated sequels ever in Indian cinema, so it comes as no surprise that new developments keep cropping up every now and then about the and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, directed by , like this one about Sai Pallavi joining the sequel.

Disha Patani joins Suriya 42

Sharing her excitement on her next project, Suriya 42, Disha Patani said that she is stoked to announce her upcoming film with actor Suriya and director 'Siruthai' Siva.

Regina Cassandra's double entendre

During their recent interview, cracked a double-meaning joke by comparing men with Maggi and left her Saakini Dhaakini costar Nivetha Thomas in splits.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda teaser

The teaser of starrer Yashoda is eerie, edgy, intriguing, slick, stylish and oh-so-exciting that we can hardly wait for the trailer and then the film to drop. Watch the Yashoda teaser above...

Kamal Haasan's rare picture with Queen Elizabeth II

A picture has been going viral on the internet where you can see Queen Elizabeth II walking with on the sets of his yet unfinished film, . She was invited as a chief guest.

