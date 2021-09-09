Trending South news today: Pawan Kalyan's massy first look from Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh sends fans into a frenzy, Kangana Ranaut expresses her desire to work with Prabhas again and more

While the massy first look of Power Star Pawan Kalyan form Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh took the social media by storm, in a recent interaction Thalaivii star Kangana Ranaut expressed her desire to collaborate with Prabhas again after Ek Niranjan.