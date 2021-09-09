Trending South news today: Pawan Kalyan's massy first look from Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh sends fans into a frenzy, Kangana Ranaut expresses her desire to work with Prabhas again and more

As we enter the second half of the day, let's go through some of the biggest newsmakers from the south industry. While the massy first look of Power Star form 's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh took the social media by storm, in a recent interaction Thalaivii star expressed her desire to collaborate with again after Ek Niranjan. Also Read - Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh First look: Pawan Kalyan comes back in his vintage and signature style as a mass hero for director Harish Shankar

Thalaivii wants to reunite with the Salaar star

During a recent media interaction, the actress revealed that once again she would like to share the screen space with Prabhas. Kangana said that she has already about it and is waiting for Prabhas to give her an opportunity to work with him again.

Read the full story here: Kangana Ranaut forgets 'unpleasant' past with Prabhas; Thalaivii wants to reunite with the Salaar star

Pawan Kalyan comes back in his vintage and signature style as a mass hero

And one of the biggest news of south is out as the makers of Pawan Kalyan's next with director Harish Shankar have dropped the first look and title of the film, which is Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. In the massy poster, we see Pawan Kalyan in his swagger avatar on a bike a cutting tea in style.

Read the full story here: Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh First look: Pawan Kalyan comes back in his vintage and signature style as a mass hero for director Harish Shankar

Jr NTR made cry on the sets of SS Rajamouli's RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has an ensemble cast of , Jr NTR, , , Olivia Morris, , Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, to name a few. The film is scheduled for an October release.

Read the full story here: SAY WHAT?! Jr NTR made Ram Charan cry on the sets of SS Rajamouli's RRR? Read shocking deets inside

Raashi Khanna reveals that one quality that she definitely WANTS in her future husband

During a recent conversation with the press, Raashi described her future husband. She shared that she is fine if her husband is not good looking but he has to be spiritual in nature.

Read the full story here: Thank You actress Raashi Khanna reveals that one quality that she definitely WANTS in her future husband

Married South star is staying at a plush hotel in Hyderabad

Fans love their stars and always keep an eye on what is going on in their professional plus personal life. And there is a shocking bit of information that is doing the rounds right now. One top south star, who is married, has not being living at his home in Hyderabad but is staying at a plush hotel.

Read the full story here: Married South star is staying at a plush hotel in Hyderabad, not going home since weeks