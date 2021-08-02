Trending South news today: Allu Arjun's action scene from Pushpa leaked, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR to clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda and more

Well, today we saw several biggies from south grabbing the headlines. While the action-packed scene from 's pan-India venture Pushpa got leaked on social media, the reports of 's Akhanda clashing with Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR created a frenzy on the internet. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Say What! THIS Telugu biggie to take on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR at the box office? Here's what we know

Action-packed scene from Allu Arjun's Pushpa leaked

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa is one of the higly-anticipated films of the year. While the fans are waiting to see the film on the silver screen, a massy scene from the action-thriller has leaked, where we see Allu Arjun wearing a lungi beating the goons in his heroic style.

RRR to clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda at the box office

After the announcement mega clash between Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, 's Sarkaru Vaari Paatai and 's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. we might see another two biggies locking the horns as SS Rajamouli's pan-India film, RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, , , Shriya Sarana and Olivia Morris, which is scheduled to release during the Dussehra weekend, might compete with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda, as the makers of this biggie are also planning to release their film in the same slot. In fact, they might release the film one week before or after RRR's release. Well, it will be interesting whether this move will affect the box office collections of both the films or not.

Prabhas to resume the shooting of Salaar from tomorrow

While yesterday, we saw getting snapped at the Hyderabad for the shooting of Salaar, the latest reports suggest that Prabhas will resume the shooting of the Prashanth Neel directorial tomorrow. A special set has been erected and we will see some crucial scenes between the duo getting filmed there.

RRR team flies to East Europe for the final song

While we all know that the shooting of RRR is completed, as per the latest reports the team of the films has left for East Europe today morning to shoot for the final song of the film. Post this, we will see the makers starting the post-production work in full swing.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata creates a new record

A few days back, we saw Mahesh Babu dropping the first poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, where we saw the handsome actor getting out of the car with a broken glass. The stylish poster has created a Tollywood record as it became the Most Liked (95.6K) and Most Retweeted poster (49.1K RTs) within 24 hours.