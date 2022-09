From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha looking grabbing everyone’s attention with their stunning looks at Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch event to Rashmika Mandanna giving a major update about Pushpa 2; many South films and stars have made it to headlines today. If you missed some updates about your favourite stars and their movies, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan big surprise: Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor and more stars a part of Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha look stunning at Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch

The trailer of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha starrer Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is all set to be out today. A grand trailer launch event took place in Chennai and Aishwarya and Trisha grabbed everyone’s attention with their stunning looks at the event. Check out their pictures below… Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan, 2.0 singer Bamba Bakya passes away at 49; celebs express shock

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares MAJOR update about her film with Allu Arjun at Goodbye trailer launch

Pushpa 2 starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun is one of the most awaited pan-India films. Recently, at the trailer launch of her Bollywood debut, Goodbye, Rashmika shared a major update about her film with Allu Arjun.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-2-rashmika-mandanna-shares-major-update-about-her-film-with-allu-arjun-at-goodbye-trailer-launch-entertainment-news-2178439/ Also Read - Upcoming New Movies in September 2022 to break box office dry spell: Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan and more

Chiyaan Vikram shares throwback video with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as he receives Tamil Nadu State Award 12 years later for Raavanan

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Before this, they had teamed up for Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan. Recently, Vikram won Tamil Nadu State Award for his performance in the film after 12 years of its release.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/chiyaan-vikram-shares-throwback-video-with-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-as-he-receives-tamil-nadu-state-award-12-years-later-for-raavanan-latest-tamil-film-news-2178234/

Kamal Haasan to be back with Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 [Watch Promo]

After hosting five seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, now Kamal Haasan will be back as the host of the reality show for the sixth time. The makers have released the first promo of the season. Check out the promo below…

Pooja Hegde’s monochrome picture leaves fans mesmerised

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and she is currently in Mumbai shooting for the film. Today, the actress shared a monochrome picture of her and she looked beautiful in it. Check out the picture below…