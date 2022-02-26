Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai off to a flying start at the box office; Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Will Smith's quotes on failure, divorce and more

From Ajith Kumar's Valimai getting a bumper opening at the box office on its release to Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing Will Smith's quotes on failure, divorce, humiliation from his book, here's a look at the top trending south news today.