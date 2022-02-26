The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From 's Valimai getting a bumper opening at the box office on its release to sharing 's quotes on failure, divorce, humiliation from his book, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Before Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan starrers Attarintiki Daredi, Gabbar Singh, Kushi and more set the box office on fire

After Master, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up again? – Read Deets

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was one of the biggest hits of 2021. The film surely got the Tamil moviegoers back to the theatres, and Thalapathy Vijay and gave a fantastic performance in the movie. Now, fans of Thalapathy Vijay will get to watch him on the big screen in Beast, but everyone is keen to know about Thalapathy67. Read the full story here.

Bheemla Nayak box office collection day 1: starrer set to open at THIS amount; could break records in Telugu industry

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubait starrer Bheemla Nayak is set to take a bumper opening at the box office and could slot within the all-time, top five day 1 Telugu grossers, even as high as the second spot if evening and night shows don't slow down. Read the full story here.

Valimai box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar and starrer takes BUMPER opening; non-holiday record in Tamil Nadu

Valimai starring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie released in theatres on Thursday, and as expected it has taken a bumper opening at the box office and has broken records. Read the full story here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Will Smith's quotes on failure, divorce, humiliation from his book, finds it 'fascinating'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gone through a lot. The actress got separated from her husband, in October 2021. After that, her personal life was under immense scrutiny. There were a number of nasty rumours doing the rounds. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the millions who is reading the book Will by Will Smith. She took to her Instagram stories to share his quote on divorce, death, humiliation and fear. Read the full story here.

Pa. Ranjith to make Bollywood debut with Birsa Munda biopic

Noted Tamil filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, who is known for films like 'Sarpatta Parambarai', ' ' and 'Kaala' is set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming project titled 'Birsa', a biopic based on the life of tribal leader Birsa Munda who emerged as the face of resistance against the British in the 19th century. Talking about his Bollywood debut, the filmmaker said, "I could not have chosen a better project for my first Hindi film. The process of scripting and research behind the film has been a very enriching process. I have gained inspiration from Birsa's life and his conviction for freedom and autonomy. Would also like to thank the producers for their patience during the process of research and scripting."