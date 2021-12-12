Trending South News Today: Alia Bhatt complains Ram Charan and Jr NTR ignored her on RRR sets; Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns up the screen in bold item debut from Pushpa and more

From Alia Bhatt complaing about Ram Charan and Jr NTR ignoring her on RRR sets to Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzling in her item number from Pushpa, here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss.