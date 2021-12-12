The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From complaing about and Jr NTR ignoring her on RRR sets to sizzling in her item number from Pushpa, here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is HOTNESS personified as she flaunts her midriff in this Anamika Khanna creation [VIEW PICS]

Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensuous dance moves on Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song will make you sweat hard – watch video

Tagged as the 'sizzling song of the year' from starrer Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bold moves with Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava's peppy music left her fans dizzy.

RRR: Alia Bhatt complains about being ignored by Ram Charan and Jr NTR on sets; Mega Power Star's cute response will win your heart

As the RRR team addressed the Tollywood media on Saturday in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt complained that Ram Charan and Jr NTR hardly spoke to her on the sets.

Director Shankar lauds 's 'Jai Bhim' as praise keeps pouring in

Ace director Shankar is the latest to join the list of those showering praises on director Gnanavel's critically acclaimed film 'Jai Bhim', featuring actors Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose and Manikandan in the lead. Almost a month after the film's release, the highly-rated Tamil director wrote on his Facebook page that 'Jai Bhim' had proved again that a powerful film could bring about enormous change.

Shoot days wasted because of 'pointless' brawls between Jr NTR, Ram Charan: Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli, the director of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming epic film 'RRR,' has revealed some interesting tidbits about the chemistry of the two stars. During the media interaction on Saturday in Hyderabad, Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and the producers were present at the promotional event. Rajamouli, who interacted with the media about his experience working with Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR, said, they acted like "kids" on the first day of their school.

Simbu is safe and sound:

Actor , who was down with a viral infection, is safe and sound, his close friend and actor Mahat Raghavendra has confirmed. Mahat, who is now working in a Bollywood film, on Saturday evening tweeted that Silambarasan, who is better known as Simbu, had recovered and had returned home.