From Allu Aravind revealing his wish to get Ram Charan and Allu Arjun in a film together to Kajal Aggarwal writing a heartfelt note as her son Neil completes six months; many more South celebs and movies made it to the headlines today. It's mid-week and you might have missed some important updates about your favourite stars or their films. But, don’t worry as BollywoodLife is here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day…

RRR star Ram Charan and Pushpa fame Allu Arjun to come together for a film? Here's what we know

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are the two biggest names in the Telugu film industry, but they haven’t done a film together yet. Recently, producer Allu Aravind revealed that he wants them to do a film together, and he has also registered the title Charan Arjun for them.

Liger star does THIS to relieve any pressure he is going through

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most loved actors down South. Though his film Liger failed to make a mark at the box office, his fans have stood by him. Recently, at an event, Vijay revealed how he deals with the pressure.

Kajal Aggarwal pens a touching note for son Neil as he turns 6 months: 'Balancing full time work and nurturing care for you is extremely challenging'

Earlier this year, Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy and named him Neil. Today, Neil completed six months, and Kajal took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her son and wrote a heartfelt note.

and ’s picture from at Sardar pre-release event goes viral

Karthi is gearing up for the release of Sardar which is slated to hit the big screens on 21st Oct 2022. A pre-release event of the film was organised recently and along with Karthi even Nagarjuna had attended it. Check out their picture here…

Suriya 42 shoot update

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Suriya 42 team has wrapped up a schedule in Goa. Their next schedule will take place in Chennai and Puducherry. Later, it will be shot in three different countries, and the prep for the same has begun.