Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun announces daughter Allu Arha's debut in Samantha Akkineni's film, RRR's BTS video featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR stuns fans and more

From Allu Arjun announcing his daughter Allu Arha's debut in films with Samantha Akkineni to the makers of RRR treating fans with behind-the-scenes video featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, here's a look at the top trending south news today.