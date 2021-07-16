Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun announces daughter Allu Arha's debut in Samantha Akkineni's film, RRR's BTS video featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR stuns fans and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From announcing his daughter Allu Arha's debut in films with Samantha Akkineni to the makers of RRR treating fans with behind-the-scenes video featuring and Jr NTR, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - #RoarOfRRR: Makers leave us stupefied with a BTS video that makes the wait for the Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer impossible

Malik star and Director Mahesh Narayanan REVEAL why Hindi film audience has gone CRAZY over Malayalam movies; say, 'India is not only Bollywood' [EXCLUSIVE]

Wondering how this newfound craze for Malayalam cinema has emerged we decided to pose the question in an exclusive interview to the two best candidates to answer it: Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan, who've combines for some of the industry's most acclaimed films like Take Off, C U Soon and Malik Also Read - Trending South news today: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's special treat for RRR fans, Allu Arjun to join Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada and more

Read the full story here: Malik star Fahadh Faasil and Director Mahesh Narayanan REVEAL why Hindi film audience has gone CRAZY over Malayalam movies; say, 'India is not only Bollywood' [EXCLUSIVE] Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR to treat fans with a great surprise on Friendship Day? Here's what we know

From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to 's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle

After the government eased some lockdown rules and allowed filmmakers to resume shooting with proper safety guidelines and protocols, several South filmmakers resumed filming with a brisk pace to wrap up production work on their movies in the coming days, with the makers of Annaatthe, Pushpa, Acharaya, RRR, Acharya, Radhe Shyam and Valimai leading the charge.

Read the full story here: From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle

#RoarOfRRR: Makers leave us stupefied with a BTS video that makes the wait for the Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer impossible

#RoarOfRRR: The makers of RRR have unveiled the bromance video of Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Junior NTR) much to the delight of fans

Read the full story here: #RoarOfRRR: Makers leave us stupefied with a BTS video that makes the wait for the Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer impossible

RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, , share the experience for being part of India's biggest action drama

The makers of RRR dropped a special making video featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, which promises to be a visual treat.

Read the full story here: RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt share the experience for being part of India's biggest action drama

Allu Arjun is a ‘proud dad’ as he announces daughter Allu Arha’s film debut with Shakuntalam – see post

Allu Arjun seems like an elated father. Directed by , the film is a mythological love drama and is believed to be a pan-India film.

Read the full story here: Allu Arjun is a ‘proud dad’ as he announces daughter Allu Arha’s film debut with Shakuntalam – see post

Ikkat: Amazon Prime Video's latest South biggie promises to be the laugh riot of the year – plot deets and release date inside

Ikkat stars ace comedian and actor, Nagabhushana, with Bhoomi Shetty in lead roles, plus RJ Vikki, Sundar Veena, Anand Ninasam and Naveen Chethana in pivotal roles. A Pawan Kumar Studios film and a Rocket Science Entertainment Production, the movie is directed by Esham and Haseen Khan.

Read the full story here: Ikkat: Amazon Prime Video's latest South biggie promises to be the laugh riot of the year – plot deets and release date inside