The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From Pushpa star being asked to do special puja and havan by top astrologers to the unveiling of the teaser of 's last movie James, here's a look at the top trending south news today.

Allu Arjun has become one of the biggest names pan-India with the success of his film Pushpa: The Rise. He is in the best phase of his career, one can say.

Remove 'objectionable' content from Tamil film 'FIR', demands AIMIM

A day after the film was banned in Qatar, Kuwait and Malaysia, the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday asked the Telangana government to remove "objectionable" content from the Tamil film "FIR", starring , and its promotional material. The party, which is headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, took strong exception to the film poster carrying the 'Shahada' in Arabic, saying this has hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

'Kalaavathi' song promo from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' amplifies the buzz

The first single titled 'Kalaavathi' from and starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14. On Friday, the makers shared the promo of the first single, in which Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh make a romantic pair. Though the promo of 'Kalaavathi' doesn't last long, it hints at a chartbuster tune, which is to be revealed on the Valentines'. Mahesh Babu can be seen looking handsome and charming in a white sweatshirt, whereas Keerthy Suresh's elegant saree look captivates.

Teaser of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie 'James' a Web sensation

Audiences have given a hearty thumbs up to the teaser of the Kannada movie 'James', the most anticipated last movie of the late Kannada film superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The action teaser of 'James' has lived up to expectations of the diehard fans of Puneeth Rajkumar. All those who have watched the teaser love the action-packed sequences featuring their favourite late actor, whose image has become even more larger-than-life after his untimely demise. Within a few hours of its release, the 1.28-minute teaser garnered more than 3 million views. Puneeth had completed shooting for his part before he passed away. The dubbing has been done by Puneeth's brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar.

likes to preserve her characters' traits

Actress Shruti Haasan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming psychological thriller series 'Bestseller', likes to preserve some traits of her characters as a souvenir. The actress feels glad that she got to play a character which is as determined as her. Commenting on the same, Shruti, who plays Meetu Mathur, an aspiring writer in the series, said: "I always love to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character. And I think what I got in this series is to meet another character that is really determined. So, I love remembering those experiences (while shooting for 'Bestseller')."