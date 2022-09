From reports of Allu Arjun and other actors doing lock test for Pushpa 2 to makers of Godfather unveiling the first look poster of Lady Superstar, Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda taking risk after Liger's failure; many South movies and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed important news or an update about your favourite star don’t worry as BollywoodLife is here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - After Liger disaster, Vijay Deverakonda takes big risk; rejects JGM to team up with THIS director?

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun participates in the look test for the second instalment; here's director 's reaction

Pushpa 2 makes it to the headlines quite often in the entertainment news. The Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most awaited upcoming films. A few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna had revealed that they will start shooting for the movie soon, and now, according to reports, recently Allu Arjun and other actors did look test for Pushpa 2.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-2-allu-arjun-participates-in-the-look-test-for-the-second-instalment-heres-director-sukumars-reaction-entertainment-news-2180196/

Actor Arya opens on why he said yes to Captain; how Sarapatta Parambarai changed his life and exploring an unseen side in cinema [Exclusive]

Arya starrer Captain released today, and the film is getting a good response from the critics. BollywoodLife spoke to the actor and he spoke us about many interesting things.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/interviews/actor-arya-opens-on-why-he-said-yes-to-captain-how-sarapatta-parambarai-changed-his-life-and-exploring-an-unseen-side-in-cinema-exclusive-latest-tamil-film-news-2179864/

RRR: and Jr NTR starrer to be remade in Korean? Here's what we know

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is one of the biggest hits of the year. Recently, it was revealed that Korean filmmakers are keen to remake the movie in their language.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rrr-ram-charan-and-jr-ntr-starrer-to-be-remade-in-korean-heres-what-we-know-entertainment-news-2179881/

After Liger disaster, Vijay Deverakonda takes big risk; rejects JGM to team up with THIS director?

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger became a disaster at the box office, and recently, there were reports that his next with titled JGM has been shelved. However, now reportedly, the actor is planning to take a risk and team up with a director.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/after-liger-disaster-vijay-deverakonda-takes-big-risk-rejects-jgm-to-team-up-with-this-director-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-entertainement-news-2180584/

Nayanthara’s first look poster from GodFather unveiled

Nayanthara will next be seen on GodFather which stars in the titular role. The movie also features in a pivotal role. Today, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Nayanthara’s character. Check out the poster below…