As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. , Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, , and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today's South newsmakers.

Allu Arjun on Pushpa vs Spider-Man clash

Allu Arjun was in Mumbai to promote his film Pushpa. The actor opened up on Pushpa taking on Spider-Man: No Way Home. He said, “I'm very happy Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing, has had such a big release, and there's so much craze for it. And I'm not thinking how much will Pushpa make at the box office. I'm thinking how much cinema makes at the box office. We've just come out of a pandemic (COVID-19 pandemic) and the audience is just returning to theatres. Theatres were shut for such a long time, and now people are coming back, so all movies should make a lot of money.” Also Read - Pushpa: Did you know Shreyas Talpade is a part of the Sukumar film and his role is as important as Allu Arjun's? DEETS inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Allu Arjun on Pushpa vs Spider-Man clash

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer has a release date

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger announced that the film will be releasing on August 25, 2022. Being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer has a release date

Allu Arjun apologises to a journalist

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun apologised to an irate Kannada film journalist after the actor's team arrived late for a press meet to promote his movie in Bengaluru. With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, 'Pushpa' is all set to hit the screens on Friday. During a promotional visit on Wednesday, Allu Arjun and his team had arrived late at the venue in Bengaluru.

Rashmika Mandanna overwhelmed on being named 'most influential south star' by Forbes

Actress Rashmika Mandanna says she has been overwhelmed by the love she has received ever since she topped the Forbes list of 'Most Influential Stars' of south cinema. Rashmika has been juggling between shootings and the promotions for her movie 'Pushpa'. The 'Dear Comrade' actress who plays a native Chittoor woman in 'Pushpa', said that the makers had picked her for her familiarity with the language. "My role in the movie is closer to reality. I worked hard for this movie. Especially the picturisation of songs was a bit difficult," Rashmika expressed.

joins starrer Yashoda

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has joined Samantha for their upcoming movie Yashoda. With Samantha as the main lead, the movie titled 'Yashoda' is under production, and Varalaxmi play an important role. Interestingly, this will be the first time Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She was spotted joining the team on the sets of 'Yashoda' on Wednesday. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has appeared in movies like Naandi and Krack earlier.

