Let us tell you the top news from the south that grabbed all the attention today. From 's Pushpa fever reaching Russia, confirmed being questioned by ED over Liger funding to losing big budget south film and more. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna to be banned by Kannada film industry? Here's how 2023 will be for the actress as per astrological predictions

NBK108 makers are finding it difficult to get a mass heroine for superstar aka Balayya. And now reports suggest that they had approached Sonakshi Sinha opposite the superstar but she reportedly quoted a huge amount for her fess and missed an opportunity. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor gets compared to Rashmika Mandanna as she grooves to Saami Saami from Pushpa; here's how netizens reacted

Vijay Deverakonda confirmed being questioned by ED over Liger funding as it claimed that the funding of the film came from a foreign source and so the makers and the actors have been questioning for the same. "With great popularity comes challenges and there’s nothing you can do about it. But I see this as an experience. I did my duty when they called. I went and answered their questions". Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia to Pushpa hottie Rashmika Mandanna: South Indian actresses who are eligible but yet to get married

Pushpa fever is gripping Russia. The entire star cast including , Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana reached din the beautiful country to celebrate their most successful blockbuster. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa has taken over globally with the film now gearing up for the release in Russia. Now after becoming the most trending film with a popular playlist, Pushpa: The Rise has taken over globally. Fans from Russia are currently enjoying the song Saami Saami, which is Rashmika Mandanna’s epic blockbuster in India. This song has become a global sensation with fans from Russia vibing to its beats and following the trend that Rashmika Mandanna introduced.

and 's wedding was every bit dreamy and the beautiful couple's unseen wedding pictures has been going viral on the internet and their fans ae swooning over their chemistry. Manjima even spoke about being fat shamed by her guest in her wedding but she gives a damn.