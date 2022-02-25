The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From the climax of and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule getting locked to and teaming up together for Dil Raju and Shiva Nirvana's upcoming film, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna gets goofy, shows how she minds her own business and stays happy – watch

flaunts baby bump in a red saree; fans call her 'gorgeous' – View Pics

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in October 2020, and the couple is now expecting their first child.

Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani to come together for Shiva Nirvana's film?

Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani to come together for a movie made by Dil Raju and Shiva Nirvana; here is what we know.

Pushpa – The Rule: Climax of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer locked! Check exciting details

After Pushpa: The Rise, now moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule.

Shaakuntalam designer Neeta Lulla on working with : 'It was never Samantha on set but...'

Shaakuntalam designer Neeta Lulla is all praise for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala. The designer opened up on her experience of working with Samantha in 's film.

Valimai: watches First Day First Show of her and ’s film; captures fans' CRAZY reaction

Valimai starring Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Kartikeya Gummakonda has hit the big screens today, and Huma went to watch the movie's first day first show.

Ante Sundaraniki: Nani starrer to be first of its kind horror-rom-com? Check out plot and character deets [EXCLUSIVE]

Besides Nani and , Ante Sundaraniki, directed by Vivek Athreya, also features , Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas and others in pivotal supporting roles.