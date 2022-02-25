Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa - The Rule climax locked; Vijay Deverakonda-Kiara Advani to share screen space and more

From the climax of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule getting locked to Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani teaming up together for Dil Raju and Shiva Nirvana's upcoming film, here's a look at the top trending south news today.