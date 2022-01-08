Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa scores high on IMDB ratings; Nithiin's wife and Lakshmi Manchu test Covid-19 positive and more

From Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's recently released film Pushpa scoring high on IMDB ratings to actor Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri and popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchi testing positive for Covid-19, here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss.