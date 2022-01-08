The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's recently released film Pushpa scoring high on IMDB ratings to actor Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri and popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchi testing positive for Covid-19, here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Trending OTT news today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa sold to OTT for THIS amount, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati releases on ZEE5 and more

Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film scores high on IMDB ratings; leaves behind Prabhas' Baahubali

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa had not just received box office success, it has become one of the highly rated films too. Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa and 5 other highly rated South films on OTT that you must binge on

Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid 19, shares health update; wishes him speedy recovery

The latest celebrity to get infected with covid 19 is south superstar Mahesh Babu. The actor shared the news on his social media.

: I'm a student who is going into a Rajamouli film

For Telugu superstar Ram Charan, walking into an S.S. Rajamouli film, is a learning curve where he becomes a student imbibing the creative energy of his director at every instance. The actor, who has worked with Rajamouli in the 2009 hit ' ' and the upcoming film 'RRR', said, "I always say I am not an actor going into a Rajamouli film, I am a student who is going into a Rajamouli film. I am excited to see what I am going to learn in his movie or from him." He adds that he went on sets with the sole intention of upping his game as an actor based on his learnings from the Director, "I have gone with a clean slate and have completely unlearned to completely grasp what he brings to us as actors".

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer drop first single from Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Malayalam star , on Friday unveiled the first single from Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie 'Major'. The song which goes with the title 'Hrudayama' is out in Telugu and Malayalam. 'Hrudayama' is crooned by sensational singer , while it is composed by Saicharan Pakala. The first single from the biographical movie was well-received by the music lovers, as it establishes a decent buzz around.

Actor Nithiin's wife tests positive, celebrates b'day in isloation

Actor Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri has tested positive for Covid-19 and she celebrated her birthday in self-isolation at home. Nithiin, who posted the video of his wife's birthday 'celebrations', wished that she tests negative soon. The award-winning actor, last seen in Venky Atturi's romantic comedy 'Rang De' with Keerthi Suresh, cut the birthday cake on his wife's behalf, as she watched her from a distance.

tests Covid positive, asks fans for movie recos

Popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Prasanna Manchu tested positive for Covid-19. Announcing this on social media, the 'Pittakathalu' actress sought recommendations on shows and movies to watch from her friends so that she can kill time during her isolation. Manchu had been traveling to wrap up her shoot for the upcoming Malayalam movie 'Monster'. In her post, she mentions that she had played "hide and seek" with the virus before it caught her. Her younger brother and Telugu actor, , had earlier tested positive and isolated himself.