Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa 2 makers to target Hindi audience in its sequel, Rashmika Mandanna rumouredly grabs a special role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and more

Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to cater Hindi audience and more trending south news from today.