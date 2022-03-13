's starrer Pushpa 2 makers to target Hindi audience in its sequel, Rashmika Mandanna has got a special role in 's ANIMAL, Rana Daggubatti and Miheeka's throwback cosy picture goes VIRAL, turns director for the fantasy adventure Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Here's some interesting updates from South and your favourite celebs that you just cannot miss. Take a look at the round-up of what happened today in the south fil film industry. Check out the list of trending South news of today. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood's silence on The Kashmir Files, Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4's latest updates and more

Mohanlal is one of the most loved and celebrated stars in the south and after proving his mettle as an actor has turned into a filmmaker with an adventurous film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Mohanlal shared a stylish picture of him from the sets on his Instagram and wrote, " #Barroz Location click"

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly grabbed a special role in Sandeep Vanga's Animal. The reports suggest that she will be seen in a special song in Ranbir Kapoor's starrer. Though there is no official announcement on the same. The film also features and in pivotal roles.

and Miheeka Bajaj's old picture is one of gain going VIRAL. Many speculate that this cosy picture of them is from their honeymoon. After their wedding, Miheeka had shared the picture without mentioning where it was taken. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "Just because @ranadaggubati".

Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa: The Rise makers are all set to start working on the sequel. The second part of the film will be called Pushpa: The Rule and I are reported that the film will be scaled to a large extent for the Hindi audience and director has already started working on the same. How exciting this is? We wonder if this time the filmmaker will have a special song like he did in the first one. 's Oo Antava is right now the biggest hit among the chartbusters.