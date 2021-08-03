Trending South news today: Makers of Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR share an important update, Tejasswi Prakash does a Devsena and more

It was quite a happening day when it comes to news from the entertainment industry down south. From Tejasswi Prakash doing a Devsena to makers of Jr NTR- starrer RRR sharing an exciting update, here’s a look at the top newsmakers of the day. Also Read - RRR: Makers of Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer share an exciting update about the film and it will make all movie buffs jump with joy

Team #RRRMovie arrives in #Ukraine for the last schedule of the film… Excited???? — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 3, 2021

A few days ago, the makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR gave us a treat on the occasion of Friendship Day by dropping the song Dosti, which turned out to be a chartbuster on social media. While the producers of the film have been sharing some interesting updates about the magnum opus, they recently dropped the latest development that the team has reached Ukraine for the final schedule of the pan-India project. According to reports, the makers will shoot a special song at the

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash was seen stepping into the role of Devsena from Baahubali. Zee Comedy Factory began just last weekend and Tejasswi's look from the show went viral on social media.

After the monstrous success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, fans of stylish star Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for Pushpa. The pan-India film, which is currently in the production stage is made on the whopping budget of Rs 250 crore and will be released in two parts. While we all know that will be playing the lead antagonist in the first part, the latest reports suggest that the makers have roped in to play the main villain in Pushpa 2. While the official news on this development is yet to be announced, if this news turns true, it will indeed be a visual treat for fans to watch Allu Arjun and Sonu Sood in the single frame.

Allu Arjun's much awaited film 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been locked for a Christmas release this year. Confirming the news, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said in a joint statement: "'Pushpa' is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride."

Yesterday, the first track of Thala Ajith's Valimai titled Naanga Vera Maari was released and in no time it turned out to be a chartbuster. The high-on-energy track, which celebrates Thala's 30 years in the entertainment industry, is crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni. While the song is shattering records on social media, you would be surprised to know that the lyrics of this track are penned by Nayanthara's boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.