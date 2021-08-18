It is that time of the day when we bring to you all the top trending south news of the day. From ' fans trending #Adipurush on Twitter to

details of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet's next film to 's Telugu debut, we've got you covered as far as the trending south newsmakers are concerned.

Here's why Prabhas' fans are trending #Adipurush on Twitter

Post the monstrous success of the franchise, we saw Prabhas emerging as a pan-India star. While the rebel star is currently busy with multiple projects, we saw fans trending #Adipurush on Twitter and the reason behind this showcases the superstardom of the actor. Well, netizens are delighted as exactly a year back, Adipurush was announced on social media. The announcement happened at 7:11 am and we had #Adipurush trending on all social media platforms. Fans are rejoicing that moment and are now requesting the makers to unveil the first look today. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Liger and more: South films which will release in multiple languages

Sarpatta Parambarai actor Arya on nepotism in Kollywood: You have to work hard and get people to like you

Sarpatta Parambarai is one of the most loved films of recent times. Right from the cast members to the technicians, everyone was lauded for their efforts in making the visual spectacle which was front lined by Arya. For those not in the know, set in the 1970s of Madras, Sarpatta Parambarai talks about Kabilan Munirathnam, a man who had been denied basic opportunities. How he faces his rival as he fights for his rights forms the crux of the story. BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Arya for a little tête-à-tête on Sarpatta Parambarai and more. Sanskruti Sanlunkhe, our correspondent asked Arya his thoughts about one of the raging topics in Bollywood - Nepotism. Arya, belonging to a filmy background, has emerged as one of the most successful actors in the Kollywood industry. And his take on nepotism down in the South speaks volumes about his wisdom.

First look of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet's next film on Aug 20

Vaisshnav Tej and are geared up to present the first look of their upcoming Telugu film. The title and first look of the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial will be released on August 20. The film is a theatrical adaptation of author Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy's novel Kondapolum.

REVEALS why his ex-girlfriend didn't clear his name in her leaked pics scandal

Tanuj Virwani had found himself in a tricky situation when his ex-girlfriend Akshara Haasan's private pictures got leaked online in 2018. Many people believed that it was Tanuj who was behind the leak. Even Akshara did not stand publicly for him. This came as a huge disappointment for Tanuj. Things turned awkward between the two after the fiasco, and they eventually stopped talking.

Did Jacqueline Fernandez choose the wrong project for her Telugu film debut?

South film industry is booming and how! It is now on par with Bollywood with some of the most content driven films teamed with prolific performances of stars coming our way. With this, many Bollywood stars are now interested in featuring in South films and among all, is Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress is all set to make her Telugu film debut with Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring in the lead. But going by the latest reports, we wonder if this is the best debut for Jacqueline.

