Trending South news today: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon start shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai, Mahesh Babu launches Sridevi Soda Center trailer and more

Today, we saw several biggies from the south industry grabbing the headlines for their personal and professional work. While the star and started shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai, launched the trailer of 's Sridevi Soda Center. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon start shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon kickstarted the Mumbai schedule of their epic venture Adipurush today. Directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, and in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Also Read - Adipurush: THIS Malang actor joins the cast of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan-Kriti Sanon's magnum opus

Mahesh Babu launches Sridevi Soda Center trailer

Today, the 'Prince of Tollywood' Mahesh Babu launched the trailer of Sudheer Babu's Sridevi Soda Center, which garnered a positive response from the fans. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film also stars Anandhi, Naresh VK and Satyam Rajesh in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 27.

and wrap up the shooting of Saani Kaayidham

The shooting of Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan starrer Saani Kaayidham is completed and now the makers will soon start their work on the post-production process. Filmmaker-turned-actor Selvaraghavan shared the news on Twitter as she tweeted, "And that's a wrap for #SaaniKaayidham what a fantastic journey ! Learnt a lot. Thanks to cast and crew." Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the music of the crime-thriller is directed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

and receive special honour

The two megastars of Malayalam industry, Mohanlal and Mammootty have been granted UAE’s Golden Visa, which means they are allowed to live and work in the Emirates without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years. Reportedly, the duo will arrive in a few days to receive this honour.

and 's Acharya to release on THIS date?

While the major chunk of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's Acharya is completed, the makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film. While there were reports that it might hit the screens during the Dussehra weekend, as per the industrial sources the makers are planning to release Acharya in January or February of 2022.