Trending South news today: Suriya and Kamal Haasan to share screen space for the first time, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest-paid south actor and more

While the news of Suriya and Kamal Haasan's collaboration took the internet by storm, Thalapathy Vijay became the highest-paid south actor after signing Vamshi Paidipally's pan-India project. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...