Trending South news today: Suriya and Kamal Haasan to share screen space for the first time, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest-paid south actor and more

Today, we came across some amazing announcements from the south industry. While the news of and 's collaboration took the internet by storm, Thalapathy Vijay became the highest-paid south actor after signing Vamshi Paidipally's pan-India project. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - After playing villain in Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Fahadh Faasil lands a BRUTAL role in Ram Charan-Shankar's next

Suriya and Kamal Haasan to share the screen space for the first time Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna makes a shocking statement that 'actresses need to do four movies compared to one done by top male stars'

Well, we might see Suriya and Kamal Haasan together in a big film as Malayalam cinematographer-director said in his latest interview that he has written a script keeping both the stars in mind and Kamal and Suriya have even agreed to discuss about it. Reportedly, the script is in its final stage and post its completion the filmmaker will meet both the actors for the narration. Also Read - High Flyers: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and more south superstars who own private jets

Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest-paid south actor

The Master star Thalapathy Vijay usually charges Rs 100 crore per movie but this time his remuneration has witnessed a huge hike as he signed Thalapathy 66, which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Reportedly, the actor might get around Rs 110-120 crore for this pan-India film, which makes him the highest paid south star.

comes on board for 's next with Shankar

Popular Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who will be next seen in 's Pushpa and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, has been reportedly roped in to play a crucial role in Ram Charan's next with filmmaker. The actor will play a brutal character in this pan-India project. The film is produced by Dil Raju.

Chiyaan Vikram to shares screen space with in Lucifer remake

Chiru153, which is the Telugu remake of Lucifer, recently began the pre-production work of the film with a formal pooja ceremony. While the film will be directed by Jayam Mohan Raja, the latest reports suggest that Kollywood superstar might have a cameo in the film. Though we have to wait for an official announcement about this

wraps up the first schedule of RAPO19

Popular Tollywood star, Ram who is making his Kollywood debut with RAPO19, which is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, has wrapped up the first schedule of the film. Bankrolled under the banner of Srinivasa Chitturi production, the film also features Aadi Pinisetty and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles.