It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From to Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam being re-shot to 's look as Queen Nandini from Ponniyin Selvan geeting leaked, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look as Queen Nandini gets leaked from the shoot in Madhya Pradesh

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam being re-shot? Here's what we know

After , the pan-India star of the entertainment industry, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, in which he will be romancing Pooja Hegde. While the major part of the film has been wrapped up by the makers, the latest reports suggest that the filmmaker is reshooting some of the scenes, which might push the film's release at the box office. The shooting of the love story is currently happening in Kadapa, where the makers are filming some crucial sequences including . Also Read - From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Disha Patani: When Bollywood divas were caught unapologetically COPYING style of Hollywood actresses

Valimai actor Kartikeya Gummakonda gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Lohitha Reddy; says 'my best friend who now is my partner for life'

Popular south actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, who shot to fame with RX 100, has announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend Lohitha Reddy. The handsome hunk shared a throwback pic of the couple followed by an engagement pic on his social media account and wrote, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life.. From 2010when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades.." While the actor donned a embroidered peach kurta for the special occasion, Lohitha looked dreamy in a green and pink saree.

all set to hit jackpot with Maestro?

Popular South actress Tamannah Bhatia has recently completed 20 glorious years in the industry as a leading lady. The petite actress looks glamorous and her charming personality is a big asset for her films that showcases her impeccable acting skills. The actress took everything that came on her way. Right from doing web series to an item number in a film, Tamannaah took her career to the next level like a pro.

Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look as Queen Nandini gets leaked from the shoot in Madhya Pradesh

After quite a few years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is working on a movie. The shoot of 's Ponniyin Selvan is happening at a rapid pace in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. The town is known for its historical and architectural heritage making it perfect for a period drama. Of late, a look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got leaked online. We can see that she is wearing a rich silk saree in the shade of pink. She is playing the roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi. We can see that she has traditional South Indian jewellery including the flower jadas that we see on the head. Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam's big project that has been under discussion since two to three years now. She is one of his favourite actresses.

Pushpa The Rise: spends THESE many hours on makeup to get his rugged look right #respect

One of the most anticipated films from down South is Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The film that is going to release in two parts has already peaked the excitement of the fans with its posters and more. In this film helmed by , we will see Allu Arjun as a smuggler. Well, his goody looks are far away from that of a rowdy smuggler and thus, the actor has to sit through long hours of makeup sessions to look like one.

