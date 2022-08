The big news is that might foray into Hollywood with a big director. As per Pinkvilla, he had a hush hush meeting in the US with a director from a superhero franchise. Both Chiyaan Vikram and 's trailer of Cobra and The Ghost were out today. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Liger Public Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's movie fails to impress fans? [Watch video]

Allu Arjun to foray into Hollywood with a big director?

Buzz is that Pushpa star Allu Arjun might make a jump to Hollywood. As per a report in Pinkvilla, he did a hush hush meeting with a director of a superhero franchise. It has been kept under wraps. Also Read - Liger movie review: Vijay Deverakonda impresses in this Puri Jagannadh directorial that is entertaining in bits and pieces

's Jalsa to be screened on his birthday

Reports suggest that on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday there will be a special screening of Jalsa. As we know, Pokirri was shown at cinema halls some days back on the birthday of . Jalsa is one of the biggest hits of Pawan Kalyan. It starred Ileana D'Cruz and Parvati Melton as well. Also Read - Liger OTT release: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday film locks digital release date and platform

Chiyaan Vikram wows in Cobra Trailer

Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in 25 different avatars for Cobra. The movie is a thriller where he plays the role of a mathematician. Chiyaan Vikram movie also has Srinidhi Shetty and marks the debut of Irfan Pathan as a villain. It has been shot largely in Russia and Europe.



's Liger off to a flying start in overseas market

Liger is the most anticipated movie of August 2022. It has released today to some extreme and mixed reviews. While the first half is pretty good, people have issues with the second half of the film. But the good news is that it is attracting audiences abroad. The initial collection of the movie is above Rs two crores. This is great news. Vijay Deverakonda and have promoted the film all over India.

The Ghost Trailer out

The trailer of The Ghost is out. The movie has Nagarjuna and in main roles. Nagarjuna's swag is unmissable and his action-packed avatar is a treat for the eyes. The trailer has been nicely packaged too. This one looks like a winner for the veteran star.

These were the top trending news from the South today...