Trending South News Today: Netizens slam Prabhas for his no makeup look and visible weight gain, RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR call Rajamouli 'mad' and more

Recently, South superstars Ram Charan and NTR called their friend and director Rajamouli 'mad'. Yes, you read that right! The two handsome hunks of Bollywood revealed that Rajamouli has the madness for perfection and that creates trouble. They even said that Rajamouli keeps shooting the same scenes despite the outcome is up to the satisfaction. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Prabhas-Deepika Padukone – upcoming casting coups that we can’t wait to see sizzle on screen

Will Krish’s Kondapolam help to revive her career in Tollywood?

Rakul Preet Singh has taken a lot of risks in her career. While she was leading in the South industry post the success of her Dhruva with Ram Charan, she decided to move to Bollywood. At that time, Rakul Preet Singh rejected a lot of South offers and tried Bollywood. However, she couldn't make it big in Bollywood as well. Soon she returned to South and featured in some big flops like Manmadhudu 2 and NGK before COVID-19 times. It has been reported that Rakul does not want to do glam roles in Telugu industry. She then did Bollywood movies again like De De Pyaar De with but that did not help.

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan takes a dig at herself with a throwback picture! Check out

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan had the quirkiest post on Instagram recently. She took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of the time when she was all of 21. She shared the picture with an amazing captain that has caught everyone's attention. She wrote, "What was I thinking ?!!!? found this from when I was 21 and basically thought anything goes -wait does that mean I still haven’t grown up ???" Isn't that too cute. In the picture, Shruti Haasan wore a kind of Balley dress with a tabla in her hand. Her goofy expressions makes this the cutest picture on Instagram. Do you guys agree with it? Take a look at Shruti Haasan's post here:

'Looking like uncle, vada pav', ' no makeup look and visible weight gain garners SHOCKING reactions on social media

Prabhas is currently prepping for his role in the big budget mythological film Adipurush. It has been reported that the star will play the role of Lord Rama in the drama alongside as Sita and as Laxman. He was recently spotted in Mumbai at the dance rehearsals. As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans couldn't help but notice that Prabhas has gained a considerable amount of weight. However, the Telugu superstar got brutally trolled for his no makeup look which garnered some shocking reactions from the social media users.

shares pictures of his FIRST EVER LOVE, the woman who inspired Rangeela and the name of his acclaimed film Satya

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for speaking his mind, be it about his personal life or about the film fraternity. He often uses social media to express his thoughts about anything and everything. But this time, RGV has opened up his heart to his social media fans as he shared the story of his one-sided love from his college days.

