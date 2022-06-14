Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Shetty, Ram Charan, Nani and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of South entertainment, you are at the right place. Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, Anushka Shetty’s brother gets death threat and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ropes in Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for a SPECIAL role

Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

Chiranjeevi will be lending his voice to the Telugu version of Brahmastra. It seems the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a pan-India hit.

Anushka Shetty’s brother gets death threat

According to reports, Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty's brother Gunaranjan Shetty has received death threats. It is believed that the death threats are issued by friends-turned-foes Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli.

Ram Charan shares cute picture with wife Upasana Kamineni

RRR actor Ram Charan shared a cute pic with wife Upasana Kamineni. They are about to complete 10 years of marriage.

Ante Sundaraniki actor Nani speaks about Bollywood vs South films debate

Ante Sundaraniki actor Nani has spoken about Bollywood vs South films debate. He has caked the divide ‘stupid’.

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR has surpassed Avengers Endgame. Read on to know how.

